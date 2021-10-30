Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacks TCU quarterback Chandler Morris in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It was Anudike-Uzomah's sixth sack of the contest, setting K-State and Big 12 single-game records and tying the Division I mark.
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah had a performance for the ages Saturday, notching 6.0 sacks versus TCU to tie the NCAA Division I single-game record.
That number put him alongside Western Michigan's Ameer Ismail (6.0 versus Ball State on Oct. 21, 2006) and Louisville's Elvis Dumervil (6.0 versus Kentucky on Sept. 4, 2005). Two FCS players also recorded 6.0 sacks in the same game: Southeastern Louisiana's Damien Huren (against Northern Colorado on Oct. 9, 2004) and Dayton's Pat Dowd (versus Drake on Nov. 9, 2013).
Of note, BYU's Shay Muirbrook also collected six sacks in the 1997 Cotton Bowl, but the NCAA did not recognize bowl-game statistics prior to 2002.
Anudike-Uzomah's sack total Saturday set both a K-State and Big 12 single-game mark.
In addition, he vaulted to the top of the leaderboard for single-season sacks by a Wildcat.
He now has 12.0 after Saturday's victory, pushing him past a quartet of former Wildcats who all had 11.5 sacks in a single campaign: Jordan Willis (2016), Ryan Mueller (2013), Ian Campbell (2006) and Nyle Wiren (1996).