Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn picked up his latest accolade Monday, landing on the Football Writers Association of America’s (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team.
It marks the eighth time a Wildcat has been named to the team since the FWAA began picking freshman All-Americans in 2001.
Vaughn rushed for 642 yards and seven touchdowns and hauled in 25 passes for 434 yards and two scores in 10 games this fall. His rushing and receiving yards were both team highs in 2020. He was one of just three players to have 600-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards, putting him alongside fellow running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Najee Harris (Alabama).
Vaughn set multiple school records for freshmen, including rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,076) and all-purpose yards (1,221). He also finished second in school history for rushing touchdowns and third in receiving yards by a freshman, while he ranked fourth in points scored by a freshman (54), making him the only non-kicker on that list.
Prior to Monday’s recognition from the FWAA, Vaughn already had been named the True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports, a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele.
Big 12 coaches voted Vaughn as the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, while he was named a second-team All-Big 12 performer by both the coaches and the Associated Press.
Vaughn becomes the first Wildcat true freshman in the Big 12 era (since 1996) to earn first- or second-team All-Big 12 honors on offense.