The recognition keeps rolling in for Deuce Vaughn.
Kansas State’s star sophomore running back, Vaughn earned first-team All-America honors from the Sporting News as an athlete, while he landed on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America second team as an all-purpose player. Vaughn also was an honorable mention All-America on national writer Phil Steele’s team.
Vaughn’s latest laurels Wednesday came after he already had been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and a second-team All-America pick by both CBS Sports and USA TODAY. He becomes the first K-State player with at least five All-America accolades in one season since Dalton Risner in 2018. Vaughn also now is the most decorated freshman or sophomore in school history in terms of All-America honors.
A native of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn ended the regular season fifth in the FBS in scrimmage yards per game at 144.1. He is one of only two players in the country with 1,000-plus yards rushing and 400-plus yards receiving. If he adds 29 receiving yards in next month’s Texas Bowl, he will become only the fourth player in the Big 12’s annals — and only the third nationally in the past five yards — with 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same campaign.
Vaughn also was named one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednesday. The others are Texas-San Antonio running back Sincere McCormick, Baylor running back Abram Smith, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Vaughn has averaged 134.1 all-purpose yards per game in his two seasons as a Wildcat, which ranks third among active FBS players.
Vaughn and the Wildcats will try to cap their season with a victory Jan. 4, when they face LSU in the Texas Bowl. The game, held at NRG Stadium in Houston, will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN.