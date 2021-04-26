Kansas State pitcher Connor McCullough had his best outing of the season in Big 12 play Saturday against West Virginia. On Monday, the league office showed that it noticed, as McCullough was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
McCullough allowed only one hit in seven innings, helping the Wildcats beat the Mountaineers, 5-2, at Tointon Family Stadium. A redshirt freshman, McCullough took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and sat down 16 of the first 17 batters he faced. He finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t issue a single walk.
West Virginia managed just a .045 batting average against him, with an infield single the visitors’ lone hit.
It marked his third quality start of the season — half of his career total (six) in that category. He has gone seven innings in three starts this season.
An Arkansas native, the weekly honor is the first of his college career. He’s the second K-State pitcher to net the award this year; Jordan Wicks achieved the feat after the Wildcats’ season-opening weekend in February. They are the only K-State players to collect a weekly award from the conference this season.
K-State is back in action Tuesday, hosting former Big 12 rival Missouri.
First pitch at Tointon is set for 6 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.