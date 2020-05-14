One of the most notable differences between Chris Klieman and his predecessor, Bill Snyder, is media access. Snyder kept Kansas State's football program fairly closed. Upon Klieman's hire, the floodgates opened for reporters, who regularly spoke with assistant coaches and players who likely never would have been available in previous seasons.
Because of that willingness to accommodate media members, Klieman won the Football Writers Association of America's (FWAA) Super 11 Coach of the Year award.
Klieman is the second Super 11 Coach of the Year honoree; Arizona State’s Herm Edwards took home the inaugural award last year.
After taking over for Snyder in December 2018, Klieman repeatedly expressed his willingness, and the importance of, granting media members more access to the Wildcats' football program than there had been in the past.
“I know how I’ve done some things in my past, and I wanted to get our brand out there as much as I could,” Klieman said during an appearance on the Big 12 coaches teleconference last year. “I didn’t realize that it wasn’t out there as much over the last however many years. It’s each coach’s prerogative.”
Klieman said it was equally important for K-State supporters to learn more about those in the football program, too.
“I just wanted to have an opportunity for our fan base and some of the media, especially the local guys, to get out here and visit with our players and visit with our coaches,” Kleiman said. “I think we have a great thing to sell here. For us, we need to get out in front of it and show what K-State has to offer.”
Klieman reiterated that view during a Catbacker Tour stop in Topeka last summer. At every fan event Kleiman visited, he said those he spoke with conveyed their appreciation for getting more behind-the-scenes access than Snyder ever permitted.
“It’s neat to see all the things out there, whether it’s from a spring practice to recruiting stuff or just Taylor being Taylor,” said Klieman, referring to Taylor Braet, K-State’s director of football recruiting. “It’s been a lot of fun. Everybody’s mentioned it.”
K-State's communications office also was named to FWAA's Super 11, an accolade bestowed upon the sports information departments viewed as the best in college athletics. It is the second time in the 11-year history of the award that K-State has been part of the Super 11. (K-State also was recognized in 2015).
The FWAA announced the coach of the year and Super 11 honors in a release Thursday. The awards are based on media accessibility, relationships and operations.
Joining K-State on the 2019 Super 11 list were Appalachian State, California, Clemson, Colorado, Iowa, Memphis, Mississippi State, Navy, NC State and San Diego State.
The winners of the Super 11 Award, per the release, are program "deemed by FWAA observers programs that to have had good accessibility from program’s head coach, assistant coaches and players during the week of the game and after the game." Other criteria considered is how press boxes and gameday operations are run, the quality and timeliness of information provided, the amount of information presented and appropriately updated on websites, personal responsiveness to media inquiries as well as the accessibility of players and coaches.
Founded in 1941, the FWAA is a non-profit organization consisting of more than 1,300 journalists across North America who cover college football for a living. The membership includes writers, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game.
The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards, a national poll and its annual All-America teams.
K-State athletics department is led by executive associate athletics director for communications/public relations Kenny Lannou and assistant athletics director for communications Ryan Lacke, who spearhead all matters related to the football program. Other members of the department who focused on football last season included video producer Preston Koerner, coordinator of creative media for football Emily Starkey and director of creative media for football Bo Savage.
Additional in-season support for football was provided by director of men’s basketball communications Tom Gilbert, office manager Mary Gorman, athletics communications assistant Grant Leibee, director of social media and creative services Kevin McCarty, director of social media and digital engagement Jay Moline, director of digital media Scott Retzlaff, graphic designer Ron Cook, creative writing specialist Corbin McGuire and staff photographer Scott Weaver.