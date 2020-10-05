Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman doesn't know the extent of Skylar Thompson's injury just yet. But he knows it's not as serious as it could have been.
"Nothing was broken, which was good," Klieman said Monday during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. "And that was just on an X-ray (Sunday). So we're doing some more tests today. But there's no fracture. So that's a positive sign for Skylar."
Thompson was injured in the second quarter of last week's win over Texas Tech. He did not return to the game, with freshman Will Howard filling in the rest of the way as K-State went on to capture a 31-21 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman did not specify what Thompson's injury was following the game nor during his teleconference appearance Monday.
Thompson wore street clothes and had his right (throwing) arm in a sling as he walked the sideline during the final two quarters of last week's win. When Thompson exited the game, he had completed five of his 10 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown to go along with 21 rushing yards on three carries.
Depending how he progresses throughout the week, Klieman wouldn't rule out a return for Thompson in time for Saturday's game at TCU.
"I think he has an opportunity to play, actually,” Klieman said.
Other injuries
Klieman said Joshua Youngblood, who has sat out two of the team's three games this season, including last week, was "unavailable" against Texas Tech. Klieman hopes Youngblood, a sophomore receiver, will be cleared soon enough.
"We hope to get Josh back here, if not this week, next week," Klieman said, "but he's going to have a the chance to be back this week. So that'll help us."
Klieman said offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, who also left last week's game with an injury, is "day to day."
The news wasn't as fortunate for Wykeen Gill.
A senior from Atchison, Gill walked straight to the locker room following an injury in the third quarter.
He won't play another down this fall.
"Wykeen is the one who did suffer an injury to his arm and he'll be lost for the season," Klieman said. "So disappointed for Wykeen, because he’s been doing some special things."
Listed as a starting wideout for each of K-State's first three games, the team now will have to turn elsewhere for production. They don't lack for candidates, with Klieman mentioning Phillip Brooks, Keenan Garber, Seth Porter and Landry Weber as potential replacements.
Not that it makes Gill's loss any easier to stomach.
"It's unfortunate for Wykeen," Klieman said, "because he's such a great kid and a great player."
Gill ends the 2020 campaign with three receptions for nine yards, all coming in last month's win at then-No. 3 Oklahoma. After redshirting in 2016, he left the program the following year before rejoining in 2018. Since that time, he's appeared in 23 games, totaling 336 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 catches.