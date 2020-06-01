The two most high-profile members of Kansas State’s football program spoke out on racial injustice Monday.
Head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Skylar Thompson went public with their messages as protests continue to occur across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
In the time since that occurred, Klieman said he had “been full of anger and frustration” as the United States’ sordid history with racism came to the forefront again after Floyd’s death at the hands of four police officers.
“As I told our team earlier in the week, we are one family and families love each other through the good times and the tough times,” Klieman wrote. “As the leader of our program it is my responsibility to develop our student-athletes into productive young men, and a significant part of that is to listen and help in any possible situation. I want all of our players, and our black athletes in particular, to know that we are here for them and we are here to listen and help.
“I do not pretend to have walked in their shoes, but we will walk with them together as we continue to work though the injustice in our society. That is what a family does. I hope as a nation we can work harder to be unified, listen more and love each other.”
Thompson, who will enter his third season as the Wildcats’ starting signal-caller this fall, said he couldn’t say he knows “what it’s like” to be an African-American athlete.
“Because I don’t,” Thompson wrote in a message posted on his personal Twitter account. “All I can say is that I hope I can help be the change. I refuse to be quiet. Justice and unity has to take priority. More love...less hatred. That’s the only way we’ll ever see change. I’ll forever stand tall for my brothers.”
One of his teammates, Walter Neil Jr., vented that critics of protesters simply don’t understand.
“The worst part about all of this is that all we’re fighting for is EQUALITY .... Which people SHOULDN’T have to fight for,” wrote Neil, a rising senior defensive back.
“It’s not about revenge or anything of that nature. All people want is for things to be fair.”