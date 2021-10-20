KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The possibility exists that Bruce Weber will face Illinois this season. It would mark Weber’s first matchup against Illinois since the school fired him in March 2012.
Weber, entering his 10th season as Kansas State’s head coach, said Wednesday that he would be fine squaring off against his former employer.
Under one condition.
“I hope if we’re playing them, it’s in the championship. That means we beat Arkansas. So that would be a good thing,” Weber said with a laugh.
The “championship” Weber referred to would be the title contest of the Hall of Fame Classic, which will be held Nov. 22 and 23 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. It’s the same building where Weber uttered his comments Wednesday; the Big 12 held its annual men’s basketball media day at the arena, which also hosts the end-of-season conference tournament.
The four-team field for the Hall of Fame Classic includes K-State, Illinois, Arkansas and Cincinnati. K-State and Arkansas square off in the second game Nov. 22, immediately following Illinois’ matchup with future Big 12 team Cincinnati.
The two losing teams on Day 1 will meet in the consolation contest at 6 p.m. Nov. 23. The championship game will start at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Given that the Wildcats play at the arena at least twice every year — the Big 12 tournament and the Wildcat Classic, which K-State counts as a home game — Weber said he hopes that gives his team two advantages.
One, the simple fact it is used to playing at the T-Mobile Center; two, that they should have plenty of friendly faces cheering from the stands.
"To play here is a special thing for our players," he said. "As you know, we try to come every year in some form or fashion, whether it's the Hall of Fame Classic or just a regular-season game. ... The other reason to play here is for the NCAA Tournament. You want to play in these venues, so if you get in the tournament, you're ready for that."
Sixth-year senior guard Mike McGuirl can't wait for the Hall of Fame Classic to tip off.
"It's going to be a great opportunity for us to be here for some good competition," he said. "We're going to see where we're at. But until that, we're just going to get better every day. Take every day as an opportunity."
But a potential matchup against Illinois, McGuirl said, isn't on his mind just yet. He conceded that he'd love to hand Weber a win over the Illini.
That's not nearly enough, though.
"There's so much I want to do for Coach Weber, ya know?" he said. "Like I said earlier, it's day by day. ... Get better today. We do that for him every day. In the long run, bringing those days together, everything will pay off. It's for him in the end."
Fellow guard Selton Miguel took the same tack, preferring to focus less on what a victory against the Illini would mean for Weber and more on what the season as a whole might have in store.
"Of course we want to win games, but at the same time, we want to take it step by step, day by day," Miguel said, "and from there, see (what happens)."
Aside from his comment about a championship-game tilt, Weber had little else to say about Illinois, where he spent nine seasons (2003-12) and posted an overall record of 210-101, good for a winning percentage of 67.5. He also won 57.8% (89-65) of his Big Ten games. He led the Illini to one of their best seasons in school history in 2004-05, going 37-2 and falling to North Carolina in the national championship game.
Though he made the NCAA Tournament six times in nine seasons, three of those absences came in the course of his final five years.
During his last season in Champaign, Ill., the Illini won 15 of their first 18 games. But they cratered after that, losing 12 of their final 14 outings to finish the season 17-15 overall (6-12 Big Ten).
Now under the guidance of former K-State player and assistant Brad Underwood, Illinois has returned toward the upper crust of the college basketball world. The Illini earned a No. 1 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament — the first time they've accomplished that feat since Weber's 2004-05 squad — and are expected to be among the best teams in the country in 2021-22. (The Illini checked in at No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press poll released Monday.)
Whether K-State avoids a meeting with the Illinois next month, Weber said his team will face its share of tough tests in non-conference play.
"We need challenges," he said. "Our guys feel good about themselves. I think our schedule, if you look at it, at Wichita (State) — which is going to be a great game for K-State and Wichita fans — Marquette at home, at Nebraska, at Mississippi (and) along with that (Hall of Fame Classic) tournament, you got a pretty good schedule."
From there, Weber will let the chips fall where they may.
"We'll see how good we are," he said. "This is why they come (to K-State), that's why they play in the Big 12, why they come to this level: to play good competition."