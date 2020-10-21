Kansas State women’s basketball’s Ayoka Lee and Rachel Ranke both received preseason honors from the Big 12 Wednesday. Lee was a unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selection while Ranke was an honorable mention.
Lee enters the 2020-21 season after completing one of the best years by a freshman in K-State history. She averaged 15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in her inaugural campaign while winning the 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a spot on the 2020 All-Big 12 first team.
She was the first freshman in school history to finish a conference season averaging a double-double. She is the lone K-State player on the 10-member All-Big 12 team.
It is the second time Ranke has earned a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention accolade. She received the same honor prior to last season.
Ranke played just eight games in 2020-21 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In those games, she averaged 10.1 points per game while also passing for 25 assists and picking out 10 steals.
She ranks ninth in program history for career 3-pointers made. She needs 198 points to become the 43rd player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Ranke is one of 10 players to receive a spot on the honorable mention list.
K-State returns nine letter winners for this season. The Wildcats finished 16-13 last season (10-8 Big 12) to tie for fourth in the conference before the conference tournament was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.