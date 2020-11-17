After a stellar freshman season, Kansas State women's basketball center Ayoka Lee faces tall expectations heading into the 2020-21 season. Those expectations grew even more on Tuesday.
Lee was named to the watch lists for the 2021 Women's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy and the 2021 Wade Trophy on Tuesday. Both trophies are awarded to the player of the year as determined by their respective committees.
Lee is coming off a season in which she won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team. She averaged 15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
K-State opens its season Nov. 25 on the road against Fort Hays State in an exhibition. The Wildcats start their regular season on Nov. 29 at Bramlage Coliseum against Southern.