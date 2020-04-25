The streak is over.
After 26 consecutive years of having at least one player selected in the NFL draft, seven rounds came and went without a Kansas State player hearing his name called. Entering this year's draft — which concluded Saturday — K-State's 26-year streak was the longest in the Big 12 and tied for the 11th-best stretch nationally. Oklahoma, which had four players picked during the draft, now takes over the conference lead, boasting at least one selection 25 years in a row.
Prior to this year's draft, the last time the Wildcats didn't have a player selected was 1993.
The Wildcats were thought to have four players who potentially could be drafted in 2020: offensive linemen Scott Frantz and Nick Kaltmayer, receiver Dalton Schoen and punter Devin Anctil.
But 255 picks later, no former Wildcats came off the board.
Now, those players will try to latch on in the league as undrafted free agents ... while K-State tries to begin another streak in 2021.