Dalton Schoen Kansas State vs. #18 Texas

Then-Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen (83) expresses dismay after dropping a pass from Skylar Thompson during the second half of a game against Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018. Schoen and other former Wildcats weren't selected during this year's NFL draft. It snapped a 26-year streak of at least one K-State player being picked in the draft.

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

The streak is over.

After 26 consecutive years of having at least one player selected in the NFL draft, seven rounds came and went without a Kansas State player hearing his name called. Entering this year's draft — which concluded Saturday — K-State's 26-year streak was the longest in the Big 12 and tied for the 11th-best stretch nationally. Oklahoma, which had four players picked during the draft, now takes over the conference lead, boasting at least one selection 25 years in a row.

Prior to this year's draft, the last time the Wildcats didn't have a player selected was 1993.

The Wildcats were thought to have four players who potentially could be drafted in 2020: offensive linemen Scott Frantz and Nick Kaltmayer, receiver Dalton Schoen and punter Devin Anctil.

But 255 picks later, no former Wildcats came off the board.

Now, those players will try to latch on in the league as undrafted free agents ... while K-State tries to begin another streak in 2021.

Recommended for you