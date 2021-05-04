Kansas State’s women’s basketball program added another signee to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday.
Malene Lind Pedersen signed with the Wildcats and hails from Aabyhoj, Denmark. She will become the first Danish player in K-State history.
“Malene is a player that fills the stat sheet in every way,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a release. “She can play multiple positions and possesses a good knack for scoring. She is a possible redshirt, as she sustained a late-season injury. We will assess this when she arrives on campus.”
A 5-foot-11 guard, Pedersen played her club career with Aabyhoj IF, which is part of the Danish Women’s League. She was selected to the Danish Women’s League All-Star team in both 2019 and 2021.
In 2019 season, Pedersen won the league’s Talent of the Year award after helping Aabyhoj IF win Danish Women’s League championship.
She was named the player of the game in the championship contest. For the season, she averaged 14.9 points (on 55.6% shooting), 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17 games. She made 38% of her attempts beyond the 3-point line.
In 2021, Pedersen played in 13 games. Prior to her season-ending injury, she was averaging led the team in points (19.3), rebounds (8.3) and steals (2.6) per game. She also handed out 3.1 assists a contest. She had seven 20-plus point outings and four double-doubles.
Pedersen also has played for Denmark’s senior and youth national teams in international competitions.
Most recently, she played for Denmark’s national team during the 2019-20 FIBA Women’s Eurobasket Qualifiers and appeared in three games, averaging 1.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
Pedersen participated in the Basketball Without Borders camp — the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program — in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2018. She won the camp’s MVP award and earned a spot on the All-Star team.
Pedersen was part of Denmark’s U16 national team in 2017, when it won the U16 Women’s European Championship’s B division. That year, her efforts landed her on the all-tournament team.
Pedersen is the fifth member of the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class, joining the Glenn sisters (Brylee and Jaelyn) and Serena Sundell.
Rebekah Dallinger, an Australian who earned the National Two-Year Player of the Year award last season at Miles Community College in Miles, Montana, signed with K-State on Monday.