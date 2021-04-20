Kansas State women’s golf team tied for sixth at the Big 12 tournament, which wrapped up Tuesday at The Club course at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
The Wildcats finished along TCU in the nine-team event, with both schools ending at 9-over-par 873. The sixth-place finish is K-State’s best in the league tournament since 2009, when they took fourth.
“I’m really proud of them,” K-State head coach Kristi Knight said in a release. “Nobody wants to play well more than those ladies. It hurts them when they aren’t able to put up a good score. It was an all-around good day even if we would maybe like to have another shot at hole 10.”
Junior Heather Fortushniak was the Wildcats’ top finisher, using a birdie on the final hole to cap an even-par round and tie for 15th at 1-under.
“Heather made a 20-foot downhill putt to birdie the last hole,” Knight said. “That got us in a tie for sixth when every stroke matters. (Monday) was disappointing, but today the team came out with great energy, purpose and resolve.”
Niahm McSherry carded a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday to tie for 22nd (3-over). Senior Reid Isaac was next in line, tying for 24th at 4-over. Freshman Napua Glossner and sophomore Haley Vargas tied for 35th (8-over).
K-State now awaits the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announcement for the five regional sites. The bids will be revealed April 28 on the Golf Channel.