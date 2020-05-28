The Kansas State women's basketball team will host Kentucky as part of the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It is the first time the two schools have met on the court.
K-State is 2-0 when hosting in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, defeating Vanderbilt in 2018 and Auburn in 2016. Kansas State is 71-65 all time against SEC programs.
Kentucky finished its 2019-20 season 22-8 (10-6 SEC) and return All-American guard Rhyne Howard. Kansas State ended the season 16-13 (10-8 Big 12) and will return Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ayoka Lee.
The game date and and television time will be announced at a later date.