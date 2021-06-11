The Kansas State women’s basketball team will play in and host the 2021 Preseason WNIT at Bramlage Coliseum.
The 27th Preseason WNIT features two four-game pods and a three-game guarantee. K-State will begin its non-conference schedule with games against UT Martin, Western Kentucky, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina State from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19.
UT Martin, the defending regular-season Ohio Valley Conference champions, finished the 2020-21 season 22-6. North Carolona A&T won the 2021 MEAC tournament title, and NC State (22-3 last year) was a 1-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Indiana.
Western Kentucky finished 7-16 out of Conference USA. And the Wildcats, who finished 9-18 last season, beat the Hilltoppers 57-56 during their last meeting, which came during the 2006 WNIT. K-State also won its most recent meeting against NC State, a 67-50 win in the 2016 Peach Jam.
Head Coach Jeff Mittie’s team has never played UT Martin or North Carolina A&T.
The Wildcats will return eight letter winners in 2021-22, including 2022 All-America Candidate Ayoka Lee and All-Big 12 candidate Rachel Ranke. They also welcome five newcomers, including: Rebekah Dallinger, Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn, Malene Lind Pedersen and Serena Sundell.