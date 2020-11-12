The good news for the Kansas State women's basketball team is if there was a game to be played today, the Wildcats would be healthy enough to participate. The bad news is that the squad won't play until Nov. 25 when it takes on Fort Hays State in an exhibition.
That's just under two weeks that Jeff Mittie and his team will have to wait out in hopes that nothing changes in terms of the team's lack of coronavirus cases.
"If we had a game today, fortunately we’d play it. We’re in a good position there," Mittie said.
The Wildcats' head coach did not say if there were any active cases in the program, only that players have been forced to stay away from practice from time to time. The main concern for Mittie is how the team will deal with contract tracing measures once the season rolls around, which could force several players at a time to remain away from the court.
"I think the biggest issue we’re going to be dealing with in basketball is even though we haven’t had a lot of cases, the contact tracing is generally the problem," Mittie said. "That’s what you’re seeing with other programs and we’ve dealt with that throughout the fall just like everybody else."
Mittie is also waiting on NCAA guidelines for how many players will need to be available each game in order to play. He said he expects the organization to release its plans this week.
"The NCAA, we’re still trying to figure out the number of players you’ll have to have," Mittie said. "I’m hearing that number might be six."
Following the Nov. 25 exhibition against Fort Hays State, Kansas State will open its regular season Nov. 29 at Bramlage Coliseum against Southern.