It won't count toward the team's season record, but the Kansas State women's basketball team can say it started off its 2020-21 campaign with a win.
Kansas State narrowly defeated Newman 63-59 in Wichita on Friday in the team's one and only scrimmage of the season. The Wildcats don't officially play a regular season game until Sunday's tilt between K-State and Southern.
While the Wildcats managed to hang onto the win, there were multiple points of concern throughout the night.
K-State was abysmal in its shooting performance. The Wildcats made just five of their 33 attempted 3-pointers (15.2%) and 24 of their 74 overall attempts (32.4%).
While the numbers can be somewhat excused due to the exhibition nature of the game, the struggles from beyond the 3-point line are a concern moving forward.
Prior to the season, K-State head coach Jeff Mittie noted his team would need to shoot well from beyond the arc to take some pressure off star center Ayoka Lee. However, Kansas State's guards were just 1-17 from deep in the first half.
Redshirt-junior guard Rachel Ranke — one of the team's best shooters — made just one of her eight 3-point attempts. Junior guard Chrissy Carr led the team with two 3-pointers made, though she also took 13 3-point attempts.
Lee also struggled in her sophomore year debut. The reigning Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year scored 14 points, but managed just four rebounds and fouled out with just over a minute remaining in the game.
However, despite the obvious negatives, there were a few bright spots for the Wildcats.
For one, K-State managed to hold on to its win despite Lee not playing her best game. For a team that counted on Lee and former forward Peyton Williams to put in good games to win last season, the depth K-State showed Friday hinted the team can win in multiple ways.
The Wildcats played 12 of their 13 players on this season's active roster. All but three scored a point. The lone player to not see the court for K-State was junior guard Savannah Simmons. The immediate reasoning for Simmons' absence is uncertain, though Mittie noted in preseason media sessions that Simmons was dealing with a strained quadriceps muscle.
The Wildcats also had a solid showing from junior forward Laura Macke. After being limited in her minutes through the first two seasons of her collegiate career, Macke played 25 minutes, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Carr led the team with 15 points, but was more impressive in her rebounding. She grabbed nine boards to lead the team while also leading the team in minutes played with 29.
KSU returns to the court Sunday against Southern for its home and regular season opener. The game tips off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.