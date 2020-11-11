Kansas State women's basketball signed three players for the November signing period on Wednesday. The group is made up of three guards in Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell.
All three players played together on the Missouri Phenom Pheesa club team in 2018, with Brylee and Jaelyn being sisters.
“We went into this class wanting to continue to improve our guard depth as well as improve our three-point attack,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a statement. “All three players compliment each other’s skills, as well as the skills of the players currently on our roster.”
The Glenn sisters hail from Raymore, Missouri. Jaelyn is ranked the No. 60 player in the nation according to ProspectsNation.com, while Brylee is the No. 75 according to the same outlet.
Brylee has averaged over 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per game in the last three seasons. Jaelyn averaged 20.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals during her junior season.
Sundell hails from Maryville, Missouri. She averaged 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a junior.