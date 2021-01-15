The Kansas State women's basketball team has a new date for its home game against Oklahoma State.
In coordination with the Big 12 Conference, K-State announced the game now will be played at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest originally was slated to take place Jan. 17.
The rescheduled game versus Oklahoma State led to additional changes to K-State's upcoming series of matchups. The other alteration involved K-State's home tilt against Iowa State. The game against the Cyclones initially was set to be played on Jan. 25; it now has been pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Because of coronavirus issues within the program, the Wildcats have been on pause since Dec. 30. The team's last game was Dec. 21 — a 62-52 home loss to Texas.
Aside from the Oklahoma State game, K-State has four other contests that have been postponed that still need to be rescheduled: at Oklahoma (Jan. 2), home versus West Virginia (Jan. 5), at Baylor (Jan. 10) and home versus TCU (Jan. 14).
K-State's has two games on tap before the rescheduled game against the Cowboys takes place on the 25th: at West Virginia (Jan. 20) and the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas in Lawrence (Jan. 23).
The Wildcats are 5-4 this season, with an 0-2 record in Big 12 play.