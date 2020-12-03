Even though the Kansas State women's basketball team is not even a week into its regular season, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Wildcats to already make two changes to its schedule.
The second change was announced Thursday, as K-State's scheduled game for Sunday against Texas-Arlington was canceled due to a pause in activities for UT-Arlington. The first change happened when K-State shifted its exhibition game against Fort Hays State to Newman after Fort Hays State ran into troubles with COVID-19.
Instead of playing UT-Arlington at home, the Wildcats will travel to Conway, Arkansas, to face Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Saturday. The change shortens K-State's time between games to just one day — Kansas State plays Kentucky Thursday night — and also interrupts what would have been a seven-game home stand.
Saturday's game will be the third meeting ever between Central Arkansas and K-State and the first ever between the two teams in Conway.
With the cancellation of Sunday's game, Kansas State's next home game after its matchup with Kentucky will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday when the Wildcats face Idaho State.