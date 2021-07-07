Kansas State’s women’s basketball team released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule Wednesday.
K-State will play 11 home games (including exhibitions) during its non-conference slate, including visits from Oregon and North Carolina State.
NC State will come to town for the Preseason WNIT, which begins Nov. 12 and runs through Nov. 19. UT Martin, Western Kentucky and North Carolina A&T will compete in the tournament, too. The Ducks will travel to Manhattan on Dec. 18.
The Wildcats open the season at home against Central Arkansas on Nov. 9.
Four of their non-conference opponents appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season. Oregon and NC State advanced to the Sweet 16; North Carolina A&T and South Dakota State lost in the first round. K-State will play 20 home games overall in 2021-22. The conference schedule will be released during the fall.