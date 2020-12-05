The Kansas State women's basketball team bounced back from Thursday's loss to No. 11 Kentucky with a 47-33 win over Central Arkansas Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
The game was every bit as ugly as the scoreline suggests.
Kansas State shot just 34.1% from the floor and only 29.4% from 3-point range. No Wildcat finished with a double-digit point total.
Rachel Ranke and Taylor Lauterbach tied for the team lead with nine points apiece. Lauterbach, who replaced star center Ayoka Lee following Lee's injury Thursday, also contributed 10 rebounds and six blocks.
While K-State's offense struggled, the Wildcats (2-1) played stellar defense. They limited Central Arkansas (1-3) to just 17.5% shooting and 12.5% from 3-point range.
Twenty three of Central Arkansas' 33 points came from two players: Lucy Ibeh (13) and Terri Crawford (10). Seven of Central Arkansas' players didn't register a point.
Kansas State now will turn its attention to Tuesday's game against Idaho State. The contest will tip off at 1 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.