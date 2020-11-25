In many ways, the Kansas State women’s basketball team already has faced the worst of what this strange 2020-21 season will throw at it.
The Wildcats were among the first teams in the country to find their season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. They were told the 2020 Big 12 tournament was canceled just one day before their opening game against Iowa State. The team was on the court for practice when the announcement was made.
That tournament was canceled when the Kansas City area — where the tournament was set to be held — had four total coronavirus cases. Now, with Riley County having reported a record increase in COVID-19 cases earlier in the week and virus numbers across the United States skyrocketing, women’s college basketball is back on, for better or worse.
While there still are a number of familiar faces present this year from the team that was left standing on the court last season, the mantra of 2020-21 Wildcats will be different.
Last season, the Wildcats’ game plans revolved around the interior combination of star senior Peyton Williams and freshman phenom Ayoka Lee. The duo combined for nearly half of K-State’s points and rebounds per game.
Now, Williams is playing professional basketball in Russia and Lee no longer will surprise her opposition, given her spot as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 player.
For head coach Jeff Mittie, there now is an emphasis on trying to create more opportunities away from the post instead of around it.
“Spacing the floor is what we have to do better, shooting the basketball,” Mittie said in an Oct. 22 press conference. “When we lost Rachel (Ranke) last year, we lost one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.”
Kansas State ranked ninth out of the Big 12’s 10 teams last season in shooting from beyond the arc. Despite those numbers, the Wildcats still finished tied for fourth in the conference thanks to Williams’ and Lee’s stellar play and the Big 12’s fifth-best scoring defense.
Mittie believes those numbers are destined to improve because of the makeup of the current team’s roster.
For one, Ranke returns from the foot injury that ended her junior season 20 games early. She was K-State’s season leader in 3-point percentage (35.7%) prior to her injury.
What’s even better for Mittie and the Wildcats is that Ranke won’t be on any type of minutes restriction following her injury. According to the coach, the fourth-year junior guard is completely recovered.
K-State also is hoping for improvement from the likes of junior guard Christianna Carr (28.9%) and an ascension of sophomore guard Emilee Ebert and junior guard Laura Macke.
Neither Macke nor Ebert saw many minutes in 2019, as they couldn’t crack into Mittie’s guard rotation. However, both were among K-State’s best shooters in their limited time, as Macke shot 40% on 15 3-point attempts while Ebert made 36.4% of her 3-pointers on 11 attempts.
Now, the pair will be counted on to provide scoring options from the perimeter to space the floor for Lee.
Both Ebert and Macke are in the mix for a starting spot. In his press conferences, Mittie indicated K-State’s starting rotation likely has four of its five spots spoken for. The Wildcats likely will start games with Lee, Ranke, Carr and graduate transfer guard Sydney Goodson on the floor.
The fifth spot still is up for grabs.
“Laura Macke has had a very good fall,” Mittie said last month. “Emilee Ebert’s made tremendous strides. (Junior guard) Cymone Goodrich had another good practice today. (Junior guard Makayla) Pippin would be in that mix. (Freshman guard) Jada Moore would be in that mix. We have options, but those options need to become more consistent.”
Still, all of those options will be secondary to what Lee brings to the floor.
The sophomore center, who is the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and made the 2019-20 All-Big 12 first team, will be expected to carry much of the weight for the Wildcats.
To help her with the load, K-State has worked on finding more space for Lee to operate. That has included bringing her away from the post, which she occupied almost exclusively last season.
“We want to make it harder for teams to know where she’s going to be,” Mittie said. “Because she has such a good 12-to-15-foot jump shot, she can get along the baseline and make that play. She can get around elbows and make that play. Now, what she’s been more aggressive in recently is opening up and putting the ball on the floor. It’s been fun to watch her progress in that area.”
Kansas State’s guards also are training to work off of Lee when she has the ball. Similarly to how the NBA’s Denver Nuggets work through star center Nikola Jokic, the Wildcats have practiced running their offense through Lee.
“One of our biggest emphasis this year was that we need to move without the ball to help our posts out if they get in those situations,” Carr said Nov. 12. “That’s one thing we’ve been focusing on this offseason: sliding to open 3-point spots, cutting to the rim. … It goes hand in hand. If you cut hard, you get the ball and you score. If they don’t double, we get the ball to ‘Yokie,’ who’s a powerhouse, and we score.”
Much of these offensive schemes are still in the works. Mittie has had to alter his preseason training methods to deal with the coronavirus, adding in concepts much earlier than he usually would.
His reasoning behind the rapid pace of his scheme implementation is because of the nature of the virus. So far, K-State hasn’t had many issues with having players withheld from practices as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
However, Mittie knows that isn’t a given.
“From a coaching perspective, I’m trying to put a lot of stuff in right now because you don’t know what the future brings,” Mittie said. “If you have to miss five or six days of practice, I’d rather have things in now even if it’s sloppy than have four or five players when you’re adding things and those players miss that week. Then all of a sudden, they’re way behind. They’ve handled the information pretty well. I like where we’re headed.”
Soon enough, that practice time will give way to games. Including Friday’s exhibition against Newton, K-State will play 10 games in less than a month.
“That’s another thing, not just the health part,” Mittie said, “but that we’re jamming games in. We’ll need our entire roster.”