In just over one month's time, the Kansas State women's basketball team will retake the court for the first time since being forced off it by the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the 2020 Big 12 tournament.
K-State will open against Southern at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 in Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats will then take on Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at home.
From there, K-State will play a rapid non-conference schedule, with five games in the span of Dec. 6 to Dec. 14. All but one — the Dec. 12 tilt against Omaha — will be at home.
The Wildcats will open Big 12 play Dec. 18 on the road at Iowa State. The game time has not been decided.
Kansas State's Big 12 home opener will be against Texas at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. The team's regular season will wrap up at home against Texas Tech on Feb. 24.
K-State will host its side of the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas on Feb. 13. The Wildcats will also travel to Lawrence Jan. 23.
2020-21 Kansas State women's basketball schedule
Nov. 29 vs. Southern, 1 p.m.
Dec. 3 vs. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 vs. UT Arlington, 12 p.m.
Dec. 8 vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m.
Dec. 10 vs. South Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Omaha, 2 p.m.
Dec. 14 vs. UMKC, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 at Iowa State, TBA
Dec. 21 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Oklahoma, TBA
Jan. 5 vs. West Virginia, TBA
Jan. 10 at Baylor, TBA
Jan. 14 vs. TCU, TBA
Jan. 17 vs. Oklahoma State, TBA
Jan. 20 at West Virginia, TBA
Jan. 23 at Kansas, TBA
Jan. 27 vs. Iowa State, TBA
Jan. 31 vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Feb. 3 at Texas Tech, TBA
Feb. 7 vs. Baylor, TBA
Feb. 10 at TCU, TBA
Feb. 13 vs. Kansas, TBA
Feb. 17 at Oklahoma State, TBA
Feb. 21 at Texas, TBA
Feb. 24 vs. Texas Tech, TBA