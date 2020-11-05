The Kansas State women's basketball team added two games to its schedule on Thursday.
The Wildcats will first face Fort Hays State in an exhibition on Nov. 25 in Hays. It is the first time since 1976 that K-State has visited Fort Hays.
Kansas State will also host Omaha on Dec. 12 after originally being slated to travel to face the Mavericks. The game will be held at Bramlage Coliseum.
With the rescheduling, K-State will open the season with a seven-game home stand, the program's longest since the 1992-93 season. The Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll.