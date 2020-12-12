After a stellar freshman season, Kansas State center Ayoka Lee was a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big 12 team. She also was named to numerous watch lists for college basketball's most prestigious awards.
She showed, once again, why she's worthy of such lofty accolades Saturday, scoring a game-high 21 points in K-State's 66-59 win over Omaha at Bramlage Coliseum.
Omaha forward Josie Filer and center Mariah Murdie were no match for Lee's 6-foot-6 size in the paint.
“As the game went on, I definitely got more comfortable against (Omaha’s) guards,” Lee said. “We got better at passing the ball quickly so we could get (the ball) down low quicker before the help (defense) could come over before their defense could settle.”
Lee did more than score She also had five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and tipped the ball out of the paint to teammates multiple times to keep offensive possessions going.
“She gives us a presence (down low),” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We think shots are going to continue to go down more and more, and Lee forces people to make a decision. As she gets her legs back under her we are better. She is a factor, and there is no doubt about it: Having her back is certainly going to make this offense much better.”
The Wildcats (4-2) also had contributions from others. Cymone Goodrich scored 10 points and Christianna Carr had 11 points. Rachel Ranke finished with nine.
Omaha (1-3) got on the board first, taking a 3-0 lead, but that did not last long as two field goals gave K-State a 4-3 edge. K-State eventually extended its lead, ending the first quarter ahead 18-11.
The Mavericks kept themselves in the game in the second quarter. They shortened the Wildcats' lead to 20-16 with 7:48 remaining in the quarter, and 27-25 with 59 seconds remaining. But Lee was too much of a force in the first half — scoring the final three points for the Wildcats — to end the opening two quarters with 15 points.
Lee’s first-half performance caused Omaha to zero in on her in the second half, and that allowed room on the perimeter for the Wildcats to knock down 3-pointers.
“Part of the scout was wanting to get the ball inside so those shots could be open,” Lee said. “Our guards did a great job of moving the ball so that they could have those open kickouts.”
It showed, as K-State's three-point shooting was the difference in the second half. It started with Ranke and Carr starting the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 37-30. The third quarter didn't feature much scoring, and K-State used that to its advantage to take a 42-36 lead into the final period.
A 3-pointer from Ranke and a layup from Lee gave K-State a 47-40 lead with 8:10 remaining. Lee didn't have as many touches in the second half.
The Mavericks mounted a comeback to tie the game up at 51-all with 4:51 to play. Though a stoppage was coming at the under-4 media timeout, Mittie decided that was too long to wait.
“We were tired,” Mittie said. “I had all my timeouts left. We just need to calm down and execute. We were a little fatigued in that stretch. (We needed to) regroup and get the basketball inside. We also just wanted to move the ball around quicker and move their defense a little bit more. (I told them), 'Play together’. We still wanted to keep attacking.”
The timeout paid off, as Ranke and Carr came through again, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to create breathing room with a 59-53 lead.
K-State controlled the remainder of the game to win by seven.
With two straight wins, Lee putting forth a dominant performance and others chipping from the perimeter, the Wildcats believe they are starting to trend in the right direction.
“We have great potential,” Carr said. “When we are playing together, playing hard, and we are all on the same page, we are amazing. We do not want to take steps backward from these two wins. We want to keep moving forward. Going into conference play, this is what we needed.”