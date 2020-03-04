The Kansas State women’s basketball team got back on track Tuesday with a 62-52 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
Angela Harris led the Wildcats with 16 points while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Ayoka Lee also turned in another double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Wednesday marked K-State’s (15-13, 9-8 Big 12) third win in its last four trips to Stillwater. But they had to stage a second-half rally to come away with another victory.
K-State trailed 29-24 at halftime, but reclaimed the lead thanks in large part to the team’s defense. The Wildcats held Oklahoma State (15-14, 6-11) to eight points in the fourth quarter while the Cowgirls shot 29% from the field in the second half.
The win keeps Kansas State level record-wise with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings with one game remaining in the regular season. Iowa State is ahead of the Wildcats thanks to a tiebreaker, but K-State has a good chance to leap the Cyclones if it can win Sunday’s game against Kansas. Iowa State plays No. 2 Baylor on Sunday.
Unless Iowa State can beat Baylor and Texas loses both of its final two games, the Cyclones and Wildcats will play each other in the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game, which will take place at 11 a.m. March 11 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.