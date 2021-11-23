K-State freshman Serena Sundell splits two Ichabod defenders during K-State’s 68-39 exhibition win Washburn University at Bramlage Coliseum on Oct. 31. Sundell scored a game-high 25, a career-high, in Tuesday's 93-53 win over Abilene Christian.
Courtesy of Scott Weaver, K-State Athletics
Kansas State's Jaelyn Glenn (3) plays defense in a game against Central Arkansas on Wednesday night. Glenn scored a career-high 13 in the Wildcats 93-53 win over Abilene Christian Tuesday.
There was purple-Wildcat-on-purple-Wildcat violence at Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday night, as the Kansas State women’s basketball team pounded Abilene Christian, 93-53, to start off a weeklong, three-game homestand.
K-State came out on fire and stayed hot throughout the first quarter, shooting 61.9% from the field and 50% from 3.
After Abilene Christian took an early 3-2 lead, the home Wildcats went on a 27-0 run over seven minutes in the first quarter to take a commanding 29-3 advantage.
Abilene Christian came out in a zone defense, and K-State took full advantage, hitting five 3s in that span, led by freshman point guard Serena Sundell, who nailed four of them.
After scoring a career-high 21 points versus No. 5 North Carolina State last week, Sundell turned in another career performance, scoring 25 points — a game high — on 9-of-11 shooting, including a 5-for-7 mark beyond the arc.
Sundell also had five rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals in the win.
Joining Sundell in double-figures was fellow freshman Jaelyn Glenn, who had 13 points — a personal best — and junior center Ayoka Lee, who turned in a quiet double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. It was Lee’s fourth straight double-double.
Senior forward Laura Macke and sophomore guard Rebekah Dallinger barely missed out on double-figures, scoring nine apiece.
K-State (5-1) led 47-16 heading at the half.
Abilene Christian (3-1) opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets, but K-State fired right back, scoring 16 straight, powered by multiple turnovers from its zone defense look.
The home Wildcats forced 17 Abilene Christian turnovers; K-State scored 23 points off those giveaways in the win.
K-State extended its lead to as many as 43 points midway through the third quarter, and cruised through the final period.
K-State will host Northwestern State (3-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday before wrapping up its homestand versus North Dakota State on Monday.