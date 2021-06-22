After a sensational freshman season, the high expectations remain for Kansas State's Aliyah Carter around the Big 12.
Carter, who was the conference's freshman of the year award in 2020, was a unanimous selection — one of only eight players to accomplish that feat — for the preseason All-Big 12 team. The league office revealed the team Tuesday.
In addition to becoming only the second Wildcat to ever win the Big 12 freshman of the year, Carter also was the 2020 AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year and was landed on the All-Big 12 first team.
An outside hitter, Carter led the Wildcats in kills (325) and points (353.5) last season. She had 20 or more kills six times, including setting K-State's single-match freshman record in that category, recording 27 versus Texas State on March 4.
She also posted single-season program records for a freshman in both kills per set (4.11) and points (4.47) last year. Her 4.11 kills per set was the fourth-best mark by any Wildcat in the rally-scoring era (since 2001) and broke Cari Jensen’s freshman record of 4.00 that had stood since 2000.
A native of Dubuque, Iowa, Carter was a mainstay in the Big 12's weekly honors, picking up the rookie of the week award five times. She also won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week once. Her six weekly honors were the most by any K-State in a single season since the formation of the conference in 1996.
With Carter leading the way, the Wildcats finished 13-8 overall, and 10-6 in conference play, last season. That 10-6 mark was good enough for third in the league, giving K-State its best conference finish since 2008.
K-State opens its 2021 campaign Aug. 27 at the Nebraska Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., as it faces former Big 12 foe and national power Nebraska.
2021 All-Big 12 preseason team
- Yossiana Pressley, Baylor*, OH, Sr.
- Avery Skinner, Baylor*, OH, Gr.
- Candelaria Herrera, Iowa State, MB, Sr.
- Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State, RS/OH, Sr.
- Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB, So.
- Jenny Mosser, Kansas, OH, Gr.
- Aliyah Carter, K-State* OH, So.
- Julia Adams, TCU, OH, Jr.
- Brionne Butler, Texas* MB, Jr.
- Logan Eggleston, Texas*, OH, Sr.
- Skylar Fields, Texas* OH, So.
- Jhenna Gabriel, Texas, S, Jr.
- Asjia O’Neal, Texas*, MB, So.
- Samantha Sanders, Texas Tech, OH, Sr.
- Briana Lynch, West Virginia*, MB, Sr.
*Denotes unanimous selection