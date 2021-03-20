Behind freshman phenom Aliyah Carter, Kansas State volleyball upset No. 24 Creighton at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, winning in four sets, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Carter recorded 26 kills, just one shy of her own school record for a freshman. Her performance lifted the Wildcats (12-7) to their first victory over a ranked foe since 2018.
K-State finished with a team hitting percentage of .392, its second best in a four-set match in program history.
“I think that’s a big win for us,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “We’re thrilled, both in terms of the outcome and the productivity. That’s a really good volleyball team. They are not at 100%, so we caught a bit of a break. They were missing a couple of key outside hitters. I thought (their) personnel was still effective and did a nice job. That’s a really big block to contend with. To hit .392 against a good Creighton team is a good start for us."
K-State's victory snapped Creighton's (8-3) four-match winning streak, while also ending a nine-game skid for the Wildcats versus ranked opponents.
Fritz said topping the Bluejays might be "the start of something special" for the Wildcats.
"You hope you’re peaking when it matters the most," she said, "and I think we’re feeling like we’re on a good trajectory in terms of improvement right now.”
Carter posted her fifth 20-kill showing of the season. She now owns the top-three single-match kill totals by a Wildcat freshman.
“The back row was calling out shots for me that they knew were open,” Carter said. “Shelby (Martin) was giving me a good ball. The main thing that really helped me in getting such a good hitting percentage was that my teammates were always covering me. Without them, I would not have done as well.”
In addition to her 26 kills, Carter added nine digs and an ace.
“I think the thing I’m most pleased with is how Aliyah’s all-around game is coming along,” Fritz said. “This spring we have started to ask more of her in terms of her responsibilities. Sometimes when you start to ask more and they take on other responsibilities, other things suffer. In her case, every time she has an opportunity to go, we see her growing as a complete volleyball player.”
Four Wildcats hit .375 or better in the win, including three north of .400 in Megan Vernon (.500), Carter (.449) and Kadye Fernholz (.438). The .392 team efficiency was the highest since posting a .420 mark in 2016.
K-State finished with a 63-50 edge in total kills, while it registered seven service aces (two each for Fernholz and Jacque Smith). Libero Mackenzie Morris had a match-high 17 digs; she has led the Wildcats in that category in all 19 matches this season. Smith was next in line with 12 digs. Martin had her third 50-plus assist outing for K-State, ending the night with 56.
Emily Bressman and Erica Kostelac led the way for the Blue Jays, tallying 14 kills apiece. Libero Ellie Bolton had a team-high 14 digs.