Kansas State’s Shaylee Myers reacts after the Wildcats won the first set in their nonconference game against Missouri on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Myers had 23 kills as K-State went on to beat the Tigers, 3-2 (27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10).
From left, Kansas State volleyball players Brenna Schmidt, Dalia Wilson, Aniya Clinton, Shaylee Myers and Ava LeGrand celebrate a Wildcats ace during their nonconference game against Missouri on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State won, 3-2 (27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10).
Multiple twists and turns took place between Kansas State volleyball and former Big 12 foe Missouri Wednesday evening in the Wildcats five-set win (27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10) at Bramlage Coliseum.
After trailing 18-12 in the first set, it was a change of pace in energy that allowed the Wildcats (6-1) to come back and win the set.
“We decided we needed more energy,” freshman Shaylee Myers said. “We got some new people out on the court. I think we all just came together, and said ‘Guys, this really isn’t us.’ We were playing with each other, but it we weren’t for each other. We were playing a little bit more individual. We were not playing our side of the game. We weren’t playing like we knew how to play. We figured that out as early as we could, and we started to work from there and get back to how we know how to play volleyball.”
K-State continued that level of play through set two, winning it with ease 25-14. The Wildcats led through the most of the third set, even holding a 21-15 advantage at one point. The Wildcats got conservative with their performance though, and they let the Tigers come back and win the set, 26-24.
The conservative play continued into set four as Missouri won the set, 25-20. The Tigers took the lead at 11-10 and led the rest of the way.
“I thought the offense got a little bit conservative,” head coach Suzie Fritz said. “We just were not getting the swings we were early. I thought we got conservative with our serving, especially down the stretch in game four. I didn’t feel like we were taking swings to kill it. I didn’t feel like we were attacking (Missouri) from the service line. Sometimes, you get in those moments and start to play a little bit conservative because you are trying to hold onto the lead instead of trying to attack the lead.”
The Wildcats found the same energy and spirit that led to a win in the first two sets though, and fought their way to a fifth-set win.
“We flipped the script in game five and serving was really the biggest difference when we were able to separate ourselves and score points from the service line, I thought that was when we were really rolling,” Fritz said.
Myers got the opportunity to play again after her 18-kill performance against Florida A&M, and she took advantage of the playing time — leading the team with 23 kills.
Myers’ performance was not a surprise to Fritz.
“(Myers) has been doing it every day to be honest,” Fritz said.
Three other players had double-digit kills including Elena Baka who had 16, Haley Warner who had 16 and Sydney Bolding who had 10.
Baka record another double-double, putting up 17 digs. Mackenzie Morris had 15 and Loren Hinkle had 10. Hinkle also had 41 assists.
Warner assisted on seven blocks and Bolding assisted on five.
K-State now heads to Chicago, to play in the Rambler Challenge hosted by Loyola Chicago. The Wildcats will play Rutgers Friday at 10 a.m., the host Ramblers Friday at 7:30 p.m. and St. Thomas Saturday at 12 p.m.