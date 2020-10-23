In a match filled with twists and turns, Kansas State volleyball was able to squeeze past Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday.
The Wildcats captured the first two sets before the Sooners rallied, eventually going on to win 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 15-13.
The victory gave the Wildcats (5-3, 5-3 Big 12) a sweep of the two-match series with the Sooners, as they also won Thursday's match at Bramlage.
It wasn't easy Friday. But they emerged victorious in five sets in dramatic fashion, courtesy of a game-winning slam from senior Shelby Martin that resulted in an on-court celebration.
The Wildcats won Friday's first set 25-22 and the second set 25-16.
“We were not playing that well at the end of (Set 2),” Fritz said. “We were just winning.”
The Sooners adjusted and mounted a comeback.
“They created some obstacles for us, particularly at the net,” Fritz said. “We didn’t respond quick enough.”
Oklahoma caught fire and went on a run to win the third set 25-20.
“We had different blockers up against our outsides and our inside hitters,” Jacque Smith said. “We just needed to find (better looks) and switch up or swings.”
Oklahoma started the fourth set on top, 3-2, and K-State rallied to take a 9-8 advantage. But the Sooners (2-6, 2-6) quickly reclaimed the lead and held on to win the set 25-21.
After a couple of lead changes and ties in the deciding set, K-State edged ahead 13-10. Up 14-13, the Wildcats needed a player to step up and make a play.
Martin did just that, coming through with a kill.
“(It was) hype,” Martin said. “The pass was there. It gave me an opportunity, and (Oklahoma) had not slowed me down yet. I thought, ‘Might as well take it.'”
The Wildcats survived and remained on a winning track.
“I think we are capable of playing much better,” Fritz said. “We are kind of happy to sneak out of that (game).”