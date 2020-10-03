Kansas State volleyball escaped with a come-from-behind victory over West Virginia for the second time in as many nights Friday.
Just as the Wildcats did Thursday, they fell behind two sets to one on Friday. And just as they did Thursday, they rallied to sweep the final two sets, winning 21-25, 30-28, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8, at WVU Coliseum on Friday.
Four Wildcats, including three true freshmen, notched double-figure kills totals, led by Jayden Nembhard’s match-high 19. Aliyah Carter tallied 17 kills while middle blocker Kadye Fernholz chipped in with a dozen while leading K-State in hitting efficiency at .346.
K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said the back-to-back road victories showed how “gritty” her team already is this season.
“Two five-set road wins, that’s tough to do,” she said. “I was really proud of Nembhard. After not playing last weekend and coming in and playing 10 straight sets, her productivity and the maturity she showed on the left were really excellent. I thought Teana (Adams-Kaonohi) came in and gave us a nice upgrade in this one after being out last weekend.
“Really proud of them, it’s really hard to win on the road.”
Nembhard led the Cats in kills for the second straight match after putting up 24 kills in Thursday night’s five-set victory. She hit .222 and added three blocks Friday night.
It helped the Wildcats (3-1, 3-1 Big 12) to their first season sweep of the Mountaineers since 2016.
The trio of Carter, Fernholz and Nembhard combined for 46 of K-State’s 67 kills. Fernholz’s 12th kill of the night ended the match. She set career highs in kills, digs (8) and blocks (7) in the win.
Adams-Kaonohi came off the bench for a career-high 46 assists with seven digs and an ace.
K-State hit .382 in the fourth set and .389 in the decisive final set while racking up 24 kills to West Virginia’s 13 over the final two frames. Conversely, the Wildcat defense held WVU to hitting percentages of .105 and .000 in the fourth and fifth sets, respectively.
Freshman libero Mackenzie Morris had 24 digs, a match high. Dru Kuck had a season-high 17 digs of her own.
“We call them our ‘littles, ‘but our liberos were extra special, for me, in terms of all the hundreds of little plays that they’re making that give us an opportunity,” Fritz said. “I thought Kuck played incredibly well. I think Morris is playing incredibly well. But all of them — Loren Hinkle, Jacque Smith — they just feel like the glue that holds our team together.”
West Virginia (1-3, 1-3) led for the duration of the first set. The Mountaineers then held a 12-4, and later 17-9, edge in the second set. But the Wildcats staged a furious comeback to win the set 30-28, capped by an ace from Adams-Kaonohi.
West Virginia fended off five consecutive set point opportunities by K-State to win the third set 26-24. After winning the fourth set to level the match, the Wildcats led wire-to-wire in the fifth and deciding set.
K-State had a 67-56 advantage in total kills.
The Wildcats now have an off week before heading into stretch of four straight home matches.
It begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 16, when it hosts Texas at Bramlage Coliseum. The two teams square off again Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.