The Kansas State volleyball team held its annual purple and white scrimmage at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday, just a week before the 2020 season begins.
After six weeks of practice, senior Shelby Martin said she was pleased with how the scrimmage played out.
“We played very competitively,” Martin said. “By far, I think that is the best scrimmage we have had this past six weeks. It was great to play so competitively and get after it for our first match next weekend.
Four Wildcats had double-digit kills in the match. Before it began, head coach Suzie Fritz said along with Martin, junior Brynn Carlson was a player who might step up as a leader. Fritz also said the Wildcats would look to Carlson for kill production. She did just that Friday, finishing with a team-high 19. Sophomore Holly Bonde was next with 14, followed by the freshman duo of Jayden Nembhard (13) and Aliyah Carter (11). Sophomore Kayley Hollywood tallied nine kills.
Five Wildcats had double-digit digs, led by freshman Mackenzie Morris with 25. Sophomore Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 20, sophomore Dru Kuck and junior Jacque Smith had 16 apiece and Martin finished with 10.
Martin recorded 39 assists, while Adams-Kaonohi had 31 of her own.
Martin said she was impressed how the freshmen and sophomores performed.
“The freshmen and sophomores did great at playing fearlessly,” Martin said. “They are not afraid to make mistakes. They are going to swing as hard as they did for the previous ball. They just have so much power, so they are a great boost of emotion for us.”
This scrimmage was just another stepping stone for the Wildcats as they head into the regular season — one that will feature matches against only Big 12 foes — next week. K-State opens with Iowa State, hosting the Cyclones on back-to-back days (Sept. 25-26), with both matches beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“With each scrimmage we have done, (our) play has just got much better,” Martin said. “We just keep going up. (None of us) are tired or fatigued. We just keep playing better. We are itching for a real opponent. I think next weekend will be really competitive.”