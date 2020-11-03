Kansas State volleyball freshman Aliyah Carter picked up her second consecutive Big 12 Rookie of the Week award Tuesday.
Carter notched back-to-back 20-kill performances in K-State's matches at Kansas last week.
In Thursday’s match, Carter recorded 22 kills while hitting a career-best .450 (4 errors, 40 attacks) over four sets. She backed that up with 23 kills and a career-high eight digs in a five-set victory over the Jayhawks on Friday.
A native of Dubuque, Iowa, Carter averaged five kills per set at a .322 clip along with five blocks and 10 digs last week. She now owns a trio of 20-kill matches this season, and has led the Wildcats in kills in each of the last four matches.
Her 3.91 kills per set average ranks third in the Big 12 — and first among league freshmen — while nationally she ranks second among freshmen.
Carter’s weekly honor Tuesday is the fifth of the season for the Wildcats, and the 60th player-of-the-week award during head coach Suzie Fritz’s tenure. Abigail Archibong (Defensive), Shelby Martin (Offensive) and Jayden Nembhard (Rookie) also have each been recognized by the league office this season.
K-State's five weekly honors ties Baylor and Texas for the most in the Big 12 in 2020.
K-State (6-4, 6-4 Big 12) is on the road again this week, facing Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s match will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with radio coverage on News Radio KMAN and at K-StateSports.com/watch.