Kansas State's Aliyah Carter sets up a ball during the team's match against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum on Sept. 26. Carter earned her second consecutive Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Abigail Compton

Kansas State volleyball freshman Aliyah Carter picked up her second consecutive Big 12 Rookie of the Week award Tuesday.

Carter notched back-to-back 20-kill performances in K-State's matches at Kansas last week.

In Thursday’s match, Carter recorded 22 kills while hitting a career-best .450 (4 errors, 40 attacks) over four sets. She backed that up with 23 kills and a career-high eight digs in a five-set victory over the Jayhawks on Friday.

A native of Dubuque, Iowa, Carter averaged five kills per set at a .322 clip  along with five blocks and 10 digs last week. She now owns a trio of 20-kill matches this season, and has led the Wildcats in kills in each of the last four matches.

Her 3.91 kills per set average ranks third in the Big 12 — and first among league freshmen — while nationally she ranks second among freshmen.

Carter’s weekly honor Tuesday is the fifth of the season for the Wildcats, and the 60th player-of-the-week award during head coach Suzie Fritz’s tenure. Abigail Archibong (Defensive), Shelby Martin (Offensive) and Jayden Nembhard (Rookie) also have each been recognized by the league office this season.

K-State's five weekly honors ties Baylor and Texas for the most in the Big 12 in 2020.

K-State (6-4, 6-4 Big 12) is on the road again this week, facing Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s match will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with radio coverage on News Radio KMAN and at K-StateSports.com/watch.

