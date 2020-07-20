For the 10th year in a row, the Kansas State volleyball team earned the Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The award is given to programs that achieve a team grade-point average of 3.3 or higher during the school year. It is the 18th overall time the Wildcats have won the award.
Seven K-State players were named Academic All-Big 12 First Team selections for the 2019 season, while three Wildcats achieved 4.0 GPA's.
All nine teams in the Big 12 earned the 2019-20 AVCA Team Academic Award.