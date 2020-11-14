In a competitive match that went to five sets, the Kansas State volleyball team won its final home match of the season, topping TCU in five sets Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
It was a series sweep for the Wildcats (10-4, 10-4 Big 12) after beating the Horned Frogs in straight sets Friday.
The Horned Frogs won the first set 22-25 on Saturday. The Wildcats rebounded to capture Sets 2 (25-16) and 3 (25-23). TCU gave itself hope of a victory by winning the fourth set 25-23.
But the Wildcats won the fifth set 15-11. It marks K-State’s fifth victory in a row.
Freshman Aliyah Carter played a starring role again Saturday, as she finished with 19 kills. Brynn Carlson led the team on the night with 20 kills.
TCU started strong, as it jumped to a 15-10 lead to open the match. The Horned Frogs then extended the advantage to 22-16. The Wildcats got within two points at 22-24, but they were not able to complete the set comeback as TCU clinched the deciding 25th point.
K-State carried its momentum from the first set comeback into the second set. It owned an 18-11 lead, and then coasted a 25-16 win.
“We knew we were the better team,” Carter said. “We knew we could come back from (losing first set).”
TCU got the first lead in the third set, 2-0.
K-State then went on a run and went up 16-10 lead.
TCU had six straight points to level the set at 16.
K-State took a 24-21 lead, and went on to win the set 25-23.
“It is always fun to get a really good kill,” Carter said. “It’s always fun, and to be able to celebrate with my team after a kill like that (to win the set) was amazing.”
The fourth set was tightly contested from start to finish, with lead changes and ties seemingly every point. K-State had a late lead in the set at 22-21.
The Horned Frogs took the next three points for a 24-22 lead. K-State scored the next point to close draw within one, but TCU captured the next point to force a fifth and deciding set.
“We could have won (the fourth set),” Carter said.
“But we played how we were supposed to play tonight, and I think we did a great job. (TCU) is a good team. I think it will always be frustrating if things do not go your way. With this team, it is really good that we can just bounce back from anything. And that we can overcome anything.”
The Wildcats did just that in the fifth set, taking a quick lead before TCU rallied to knot it at 3. But after that, K-State ran away with the set to win 15-11 and send the Horned Frogs (1-7) back to Texas with a pair of losses.
K-State head coach Suzie Fritz was pleased with her team.
She said she has seen growth and improvement from the young roster in late-game situations this season.
“Game 5 is a little bit of a coin flip to begin with,” Fritz said.
“The only thing I can really point to is competitiveness. When you get to that point, there is a will, a confidence and a competitiveness that has to take over — a refuse-to-lose mentality — and this team has it.”