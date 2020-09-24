The Kansas State volleyball team enters the 2020 season with a young and inexperienced roster that includes 12 freshmen and sophomores, three juniors and one senior.
Jacque Smith, Megan Vernon and Brynn Carlson enter their redshirt junior seasons together. The team’s lone senior, Shelby Martin, joined the program as a transfer. A setter from East Carolina, Martin said she chose Kansas State for her final season of college volleyball because of its family atmosphere.
K-State head coach Suzie Fritz was happy to bring in a player who already has NCAA Tournament experience.
“We loved her maturity and championship experience,” Fritz said. “We only have three or four juniors or above. Adding some maturity and experience will really benefit the team overall.”
It didn’t take long for Martin to make her influence felt, as she recently becamepart of the team’s leadership council.
“It is difficult for any transfer to come into a new team and feel accepted right away,” Martin said. “And I definitely felt that. This team is made up of great people and great players all around.”
That was exactly was the Wildcats needed after losing key players to graduation in Peyton Williams, Sarah Dixon and McKenzie Dixon.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats had longer-than-usual preseason — six weeks — as they prepare to play a conference-only schedule this fall.
“(The six weeks) has given us more time to prepare together,” Fritz said. “In a difficult time right now, that six-week time period is the positive thing. We have seen a tremendous amount of improvement. We have seen our young players be able to integrate themselves into a system and learn different ways of doing things and have the time to be able to that to be able to compete. The chemistry is pretty solid. We have enough experience to hold it together, and enough new blood and energy that has shaken things up to make it interesting.”
While there is concern about the lack of proven options on the team, Fritz said she is optimistic about this season after missing the postseason last year.
“The only way we cannot be youthful and inexperienced is to get out there and start playing,” Fritz said.
“I think we are as far along as we can possibly be in all variables right now. We are ready to go out and test ourselves against somebody else.”
K-State’s junior class — Smith, Vernon and Carlson — is expected to be a strength for the team.
And they don’t lack for confidence.
“We have been together since we got here,” Vernon said. “We have been through the past three seasons together. And adding Shelby to our upperclassman class has really helped. We have all taken a leadership role on this team with everybody. We are all working together really well. We have developed a good team dynamic this year so far.”
Kansas State starts the season against Iowa State, hosting the Cyclones on back-to-back nights — Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. — at Bramlage Coliseum.