Kansas State volleyball announced the signing of Tessa Mati to its 2020 signing class Tuesday.
Mati, an outside hitter, comes to Manhattan from Grosseto, Italy. She previously played for the Italian club teams Megabox Battistelli Pesaro and Vigili del Fuoco Grosseto.
“We are excited for the addition of Tessa to this already dynamic incoming class,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “She will add a strong presence, standing at 6-4, as well as experience competing at the international level. She has a great arm and the ability to generate kills offensively, as well as a strong blocking presence at the net. She will surely increase depth to our outsider hitter group.”
Mati is the sixth signee to K-State's 2020 class, joining outside hitter Aliyah Carter, middle blocker Kadye Fernholz, defensive specialist/libero Mackenzie Morris, outside hitter Jayden Nembhard and senior transfer setter Shelby Martin.
The class is ranked No. 23 in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.