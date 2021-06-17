Kansas State’s volleyball team added senior Haley Warner as a transfer Thursday.
Warner, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, played her first three college seasons at Florida, where she helped the Gators earn three NCAA Tournament bids. She still has two years of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s coronavirus eligibility waiver.
“We were hopeful to find an impact pin attacker that could bring more experience to our team,” K-State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “We feel as though we have found that in Haley and are looking forward to the impact that she will have on our team’s success over the next two seasons.”
Fritz also said that she likes that Warner is left-handed and a good student. And Warner’s tournament experience didn’t hurt her cause, either.
The Gators advanced to the regional finals last year after Sweet 16 appearances in 2018 and 2019. Warner played 33 matches in that span and earned 57 kills and 20 blocks in those matches. She’s hit .200 in her career, and she hit .316 in 2020.
Before arriving at Florida, Warner was the nation's No. 25 recruit in 2017, according to PrepVolleyball.com. She led Fayetteville (Ark.) High School to three state championships. She was the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year in 2014 and the Wendy's Arkansas Player of the Year in 2016.
She also played for USA Volleyball, earning a spot on the 2016 Youth National Team and also playing for the High Performance A1 squads in 2014 and 2015. She was a high school All-American multiple times over, from PrepVolleyball.com (three times), MaxPreps (four times), Under Armour (second team) and USA Today (three times).
Warner joins setter Josie Halbleib, defensive specialist/libero Molly Ramsey and defensive specialist/libero Jaden Ravnsborg as part of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class.