A trio of 3s from senior guard Mike McGuirl — part of an 11-0 run in a span of 2:18 — took Kansas State from a 53-47 deficit to a 56-53 lead with 2:14 to play against No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
And McGuirl's efforts — pouring in a team-high 19 points on senior night, fittingly enough — eventually paid off in the form of the Wildcats' keynote victory of the season.
K-State held on for a 62-57 win, its first victory in 11 tries this season against a ranked foe. It also snapped a 15-game skid to ranked opponents dating back to last season. K-State has beaten at least one ranked team every year since 2006-07, which was Bob Huggins' first (and only) season as the team's head coach.
Tuesday's upset appeared in doubt earlier in the second half, though.
K-State led 38-31 with 14:56 to go. In the next five-plus minutes, however, the Wildcats' Achilles' heel flared up: a scoring drought. The Sooners went on a 13-2 run to take a 44-40 lead with 9:27 remaining.
But the Wildcats rallied to hand Lon Kruger — the K-State great in his 10th season as Oklahoma's head coach — his ninth loss in 11 games at Bramlage.
The come-from-behind victory gave K-State consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 21 and 29 (wins over Jacksonville and Omaha) — and doubled as the first time this season it recorded back-to-back wins over conference foes, following a road triumph at TCU last week.
It marked only the second loss for the Sooners in their last 10 games.
Oklahoma got off to a quick start, as Umoja Gibson knocked down a 3-pointer on the game's first possession. That's the way it remained — the Sooners on top — for the next 18 minutes, aside from one tie (7-7) at the 14:24 mark.
It didn't help that for the second straight home game, the Wildcats struggled to find their rhythm from deep. K-State missed its first 15 3-point attempts before finally nailing one 11:33 to play.
It didn't take quite that long Tuesday. But the Wildcats still started 0-for-8. McGuirl broke through for K-State's first w3-point bucket with 4:15 left in the first half. DaJuan Gordon added another less than two minutes later, and after he hit a pair of free throws, K-State had drawn even (27-27) for the second time in the half.
The Wildcats finally took their first lead of the game with 27 seconds remaining before halftime, as Bradford scored on a putback.
The advantage was short-lived: De'Vion Harmon scored with just two minutes left in the half to send the teams into intermission knotted at 29.
Bradford and Harmon, ironically, not only the final two baskets of the first half; they were the top-two scorers in the opening 20 minutes, too. Harmon's 12 points led all scorers, followed by Bradford with nine.
Oklahoma made nearly half its shots (12 of 25; 48%) but K-State went 7-for-8 from the free throw line, making up for its 10-of-27 (37%) shooting from the field.
K-State returns to action Saturday, traveling to Morgantown, W.V., to take on No. 10 West Virginia. Game time is set for 3 p.m., with ESPN2 handling the television broadcast.
The Mountaineers won the first matchup this season, cruising to a 69-47 victory in Manhattan on Jan. 23.
This story will be updated.