Eight players on the K-State football team have now tested positive for coronavirus, which likely meets the formal definition of an outbreak.
The latest batch of confirmed cases, which K-State announced Wednesday night, brought the total to eight, all announced in the last two days.
A total of 130 K-State student-athletes have been tested through Wednesday.
The Riley County Health Department said the occurrence of five or more cases likely contracted from the same location is considered an outbreak. However, local health officials believe at least some players may have contracted the virus prior to coming to Manhattan.
Other college football programs where substantial numbers of positive tests have been reported include Texas with 13, Alabama with eight and Iowa State with two, plus eight athletes from other sports. Houston suspended voluntary workouts for all student-athletes last week after six symptomatic athletes in various sports tested positive.
As was the case with the athletics department’s release Tuesday — when it announced two positive tests — Wednesday’s update did not reveal which sport the athletes play. However, football players are the only student-athletes permitted on campus right now; Monday marked the first day Big 12 teams could begin voluntary workouts. Athletes in other fall sports will return July 1, with women’s and men’s basketball players following July 6.
There was some confusion about the number of cases after a city official Wednesday gave The Mercury an incorrect number of positive cases on the football team. But by Wednesday evening, K-State said that the total number is eight.
Officials don’t know how many of the infected athletes have been around each other — nor how many of their teammates may have been exposed. They also declined to say whether the infected players had shown symptoms.
Athletics officials declined to say when they’ll retest the rest of the team. But they’re following every guideline set forth by local, state, national and CDC health officials.
Prior to athletes arriving back in Manhattan earlier this month, K-State made a plan to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Student-athletes go into self-quarantine for a week the moment they step foot in Manhattan. The following week, they take a pair of tests: the PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which tests for the live virus, and the antibody test, which tests whether a person previously had the virus.
Only after student-athletes test negative are they permitted to enter the weight room at the Vanier Family Football Complex to begin voluntary workouts.
After a positive test, each student-athlete goes into self-isolation for 10 days and until they go without a fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever comes first. Individuals thought to have been in contact with an active case also would go into quarantine.
K-State’s athletics department said it “will continue to work closely and communicate with county and university health officials to evaluate the situation and continue best practices.”
K-State also will continue administering PCR and antibody testing of student-athletes as they make their way back to Manhattan. Results of the tests will be released upon completion.
Whether all student-athletes will be retested, or whether only those who have tested positive will, “is being constantly evaluated” by K-State’s athletics department, a source said.