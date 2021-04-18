It was yet another successful showing for Kansas State's track and field program last week.
The Wildcats won eight events at the Michael Johnson Invitational, which was held at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Friday and Saturday.
On Day 2, K-State collected six titles, which included victories in the men's and women's long jump and triple jump events.
Senior Colin Echols won the men's discus with a personal-best throw of 53.31m/174-11.10. Fellow seniors Jullane Walker (men's long jump) and Taishia Pryce (women's long jump) followed with first-place finishes of their own. The Wildcats added titles in the men's triple jump (Tejaswin Shankar) and women's triple jump (Chantoba Bright). Senior Kyle Alcine gave K-State its final win of the day in the men's high jump.
“Conditions were pretty rough most of the weekend,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a release. “Rain and strong winds on Friday, while we had rain, wind and cool (weather) on Saturday. It definitely affected marks in some events.
"There were a number of strong performances in spite of the conditions, and we probably had some subpar performances due to the conditions and, in some cases, how we handled the conditions. We just want to see the athletes compete hard head-to-head regardless of circumstances.”
The six victories Saturday followed a pair of wins Friday: senior Helene Ingvaldsen in the women’s hammer and sophomore Kassidy Johnson in the women’s 1,500 meters.
In all, 18 Wildcats posted personal bests at the meet.
K-State's next event is later this week, as it travels to Norman, Okla., for the J.D. Martin Invitational. The meet will be contested Friday and Saturday at the John Jacobs Track Complex.