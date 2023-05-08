Kansas State’s Twaneise Johnson competes in the 400-meter dash with Nebraska’s Meghan Walker, left, and Emma Dutton during the Ward Haylett Invitational on Saturday at R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.
Kansas State’s Shalysa Wray wins the 200-meter dash ahead of teammate O’Shalia Johnson and Nebraska’s Favour Wanjoku during the Ward Haylett Invitational on Saturday at R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.
Kansas State’s Twaneise Johnson competes in the 400-meter dash with Nebraska’s Meghan Walker, left, and Emma Dutton during the Ward Haylett Invitational on Saturday at R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.
Kansas State’s Shalysa Wray wins the 200-meter dash ahead of teammate O’Shalia Johnson and Nebraska’s Favour Wanjoku during the Ward Haylett Invitational on Saturday at R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.
Kansas State track and field held strong at home on Saturday in the Ward Haylett Invitational held at the R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.
Both Wildcat teams finished first ahead of Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas State and Haskell Indian Nations. K-State had eight first-place finishes and 17 personal bests.
Distance runners got things going in a good direction as junior Jack Moore won the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 15:36.14 and junior Sydney Burton (4:35.18) and senior Stephen Kielhofner (3:49.87) swept the 1,500 meters.
Sprinters picked up the baton next as freshman Twaneise Johnson and junior Kyle Gale both won the 400 meters. Johnson crossed with a time of 56.58 and Gale at 46.31.
Junior Shalysa Wray won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.33 and O’Shalia Johnson came in right behind her with a time of 23.74.
Sophomore Darian Clarke took second in the men’s 200 (20.99) and sophomore Ludivine Aubert finished second in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:01.03.
In the field events, first-place finishers included junior Urte Bacianskaite who won the women’s long jump with a person-best mark of 20 feet, 5 inches. She also finished second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.08.
Junior Jesse Pinkley won the men’s pole vault with a personal-best height of 16 feet, 10.25 inches.
Other career-best performances included freshman Katie Schwartzkopft who finished seventh in the 1,500 with a time of 4:52.69 and sophomore Kate Kowalik who finished ninth with a time of 5:13.29. Saturday marked the first time that either of them competed in the race.
Sophomore Matthew Hauser finished second in the 1,500 with a time of 3:50.3, a personal-best.
Freshman Lindsey DeWitt (5 feet, 5.25 inches) topped her previous best height in the women’s high jump. She finished fifth.
Freshman Jhavor Bennett finished fifth in the men’s long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 10 inches, his best by 18 inches.
The Wildcats will now head into postseason competition, starting with the Big 12 Championship meet, which kicks off Friday in Norman, Oklahoma.