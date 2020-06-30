Kansas State track and field wrapped up its 2020 signing class with 31 new additions to the team on Tuesday.
The class includes 14 male athletes and 17 female athletes. Eleven signees are from Kansas, while five athletes are international athletes. 10 total states not including Kansas are represented in the signing class.
Six of the signees are transfers, while the prep signees include multiple All-Americans and the South Dakota Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year Jasmine Greer.
"Our signing class is a rather large one," K-State director of track and field Cliff Rovelto said. "We feel as though we filled a few holes but even more importantly, we have added quality athletes who will contribute significantly at the conference level and potentially at the national level as well."