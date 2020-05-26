The Kansas State track and field team fielded six indoor All-Americans during the 2020 season. The men's and women's teams both had three athletes earn All-American honors, which were designated by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Aaron Booth and Edgaras Benkunskas both earned honors in men's heptathlon. Booth recorded a team-high 5,639 mark in the heptathlon at Big 12 championships, which was the third best score at the event. Benkunskas' had the team's second highest mark at 5,631, which was set at the Razorback Invitational.
On the women's side, Lauren Taubert and Ariel Okorie earned All-American honors in the pentathlon.
Taubert recorded the team's season-high mark of 4,352 at the Razorback Invitational and the second highest mark at 4,161 at Big 12 championships. Both marks were first place in their respective events.
Okorie scored a 4,078 mark at Big 12 championships, which was the team's third best mark on the season and also enough for third place at the event.
Both the men's and women's teams placed one jumper apiece on the All-American teams, with Tejaswin Shankar earning honors in men's high jump and Taishia Pryce earning honors in women's long jump.
Shankar notched the team's top four heights on the season, including a 2.23m/7-3.75 mark at Big 12 championships, which won the event.
Pryce had the team's top three marks in long jump. Her season-high mark of 6.65m/21-10.00 at the Tyson Invitational earned first place in the event. Her 6.36m/20-10.50 at Big 12 championships was enough for third place.