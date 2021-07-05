Kansas State’s track and field team announced the re-hiring of Greg Watson Friday as an assistant coach specializing in throws.
Watson coached K-State throwers from 2013-2018 before he took a job at LSU, where he has spent the previous three seasons in the same role.
“My family and I are excited to return to Manhattan,” Watson said.
“I look forward to getting right to work with the student-athletes and recruiting future Wildcats.”
The Wildcats won back-to-back Big 12 women’s championships (2017 and 2018) the last time Watson was on staff.
He still coaches Janee’ Kassanavoid, a three-time Big 12 champion — two times in hammer, once in the weight throw — individually. Kassanavoid just finished fourth in the hammer at the Olympic Trials.
Thanks to results like that, Wildcats’ director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto welcomed Watson back without hesitation.
“We are glad he is coming back,” Rovelto said. “When he was here previously, he did a great job developing athletes and we felt like he was a great fit for our program and Kansas State in general.
We are excited to have him back with us.”