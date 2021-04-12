Kansas State legend Darren Sproles is getting his own bobblehead.
Sproles, who is part of the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class, will have a miniature bobblehead made in his honor. The collectible bobblehead will be made available to K-State fans who are season ticket holders for the 2021 campaign.
All K-State football season ticket account holders who renew or purchase by May 15 will receive one Sproles bobblehead, which is designed based off the life-sized version inside the Vanier Family Football Complex. Each season ticket holder also will have the option to purchase up to three more bobbleheads at $35 apiece.
Sproles will be recognized for his hall of fame induction during an on-field ceremony at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Oct. 2, the same day K-State will host Oklahoma.
He will be the sixth former Wildcat player or coach inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Sproles was a 2003 first-team All-America pick and a three-time All-Big 12 selection. At the time of his graduation, Sproles held 28 school records, 21 of which still stand. An Olathe native, Sproles rushed for 4,979 yards, which ranks third in Big 12 history and is almost 2,000 more than second place in K-State's record book. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2003, and was third in the Associated Press Player of the Year voting that same season.
K-State's 2021 season begins Sept. 4, as it takes on Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. K-State’s first home game will be Sept. 11, when Southern Illinois comes to town.