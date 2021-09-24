In this photo from last season, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) prepares for the snap in the second quarter of the team’s game against Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Nov 7. Howard will start Saturday’s road game against the Cowboys, but offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said Jaren Lewis will see time at quarterback, too.
Both Will Howard and Jaren Lewis saw time at quarterback for Kansas State in last week’s win over Nevada. For now, it appears a two-quarterback system is the Wildcats’ new reality: offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said Thursday that he likely will play the pair again Saturday at Oklahoma State.
“I think so. I don’t know when exactly, but I expect Jaren to play and Will (Howard) will start it,” Messingham said, “and we’ll kind of go as it goes. I think it brings a good dynamic, and Jaren has done a nice job and has put himself in a position to keep getting some opportunities.”
Last week marked the first appearance of Lewis’ college career. He played the entire second quarter for the Wildcats, leading a pair of scoring drives: a 22-yard touchdown run from running back Joe Ervin and a 37-yard field goal from Taiten Winkel.
Lewis finished 2-of-3 passing for 6 yards; he did not log a rushing attempt.
All in all, Messingham said it was a solid debut for Lewis, a third-year sophomore signal-caller from Columbia, Mo.
“I thought he did well,” Messingham said. “I thought he didn’t get rattled. He managed the situation well. We even went one time in an up-tempo mode, and he handled it really, really well.”
Messingham said sixth-year senior signal-caller Skylar Thompson still is working his way back to health after injuring his leg in the Sept. 11 win over Southern Illinois.
“I think he’s doing great,” Messingham said.
“I can’t tell you that I think he’s going to be ready tomorrow or two or three weeks from now, but his ability to move around and throw the football, I’ve been happy with.”