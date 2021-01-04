When Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber looks at Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, he sees another Big 12 coaching counterpart: Baylor’s Scott Drew.
Both Beard and Drew, Weber said, are “great GMs” for their respective programs.
“They’ve been able to find those free agent transfers,” Weber said, “and piece them with some of their really talented young guys.”
Weber and the Wildcats battle with Beard’s latest crop of transfer portal stars at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when K-State travels to Lubbock, Texas, for a nationally televised game on ESPNU.
Turning to the transfer market is nothing new for Texas Tech.
Beard, who led the Red Raiders to the NCAA title game in 2019, routinely has found perfect fits for his team via the transfer portal.
Matt Mooney and Tariq Evans transferred in and were vital components of that national title runner-up team — the same year Texas Tech shared the Big 12 regular-season title with K-State.
Prior to last season, TJ Holyfield and Chris Clarke joined the fold and went on to become major contributors, with Holyfield starting 30 of the team’s 31 games and Clarke appearing in 30 contests with eight starts.
The transfer portal route already has paid rich dividends for Texas Tech this season.
Mac McClung, who started his career at Georgetown, is the Red Raiders’ leading scorer through 11 games, averaging 15 points a contest.
Marcos Santos-Silva, previously of VCU, has started every game at forward, pulling down a team-high 6.7 rebounds a game to go along with 8.5 points. Santos-Silva also is leading the team in blocks, with 16.
Then there’s Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton, who has played in every game (with four starts) and has dished out 20 assists, third most on the team.
The Wildcats and Red Raiders are in similar spots entering Tuesday. They both hope to use it as a bounce-back game.
K-State (5-6, 1-2 Big 12) lost at home to TCU, 67-60, on Saturday. Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) couldn’t hold serve at home Saturday, either, falling in overtime, 82-77, to Oklahoma State.
As always, Weber expects the No. 18 Red Raiders to make scoring a chore.
“A couple of years ago, (Beard) changed his defensive system and took some of Coach (Bobby) Knight’s stuff, took some other guys’ (stuff),” Weber said. “They’ve just taken it and gone with it. They have the athletes and depth to play that way. Got to give them credit.”
It’s the second conference road game for K-State, which won at Iowa State on Dec. 15.
Tuesday presents a far tougher test, however, as Texas Tech has won the last two meetings in the series, and five of the past six.
Even more foreboding: It’s been nearly seven years since the Wildcats beat the Red Raiders on the road. K-State’s last victory in Lubbock was Feb. 25, 2014.
“It’ll be a tough game. We went to Iowa State and won and they’ve gone to Oklahoma and won,” Weber said. “Now, do we have the maturity to come back (after Saturday’s loss)? We’re going to have to be a little better if we’re going to have a chance.”